While Egypt has made progress in improving its business environment, enterprises continue to face an intricate bureaucracy, a reliance on personal connections to get things done, and a large informal sector. Arab diaspora businesses operating in Egypt, including Syrian, Sudanese, Yemeni, and Libyan businesses, navigate these same systemic hurdles while contending with added vulnerabilities tied to acquiring residence permits and visas. Smaller ventures are particularly disadvantaged, in contrast to larger, well-connected firms that are better able to secure stable work conditions and growth opportunities. These dynamics highlight the urgent need for reforms that reduce red tape, ensure fair competition, and encourage greater formalization.

What does the business landscape look like for Arab diaspora entrepreneurs in Egypt? What types of capital do these entrepreneurs draw on to start their businesses, and how do these forms of capital shape their strategies for success in the Egyptian environment? What lessons do their experiences offer for the broader business environment?

