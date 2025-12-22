Turning Loss and Damage Into Action: Financing Climate Mobility via the Loss and Damage Fund

When people leave their homes—voluntarily or not—due to climate-exacerbated events, they endure economic and non-economic losses and damages. These include loss of income, housing, and savings; separation from traditional lands or cultural assets; and a lack of social support systems, among other costs. Developing countries often have limited resources to devote to recovery and struggle to fully meet the needs of affected populations.

In November 2025, the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage took an important step to address this challenge by opening its first call for funding requests from developing countries, backed by $250 million under the Barbados Implementation Modalities. This moment raises critical questions. Can the Fund help unlock stronger global support for climate mobility? Will stakeholders applying to access financing from the Fund prioritize mobility considerations? And who will bear the financial burden for the losses and damages suffered by those impacted by climate change?