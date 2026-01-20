Europe Head-to-Head: Can Europe Ever Trust the United States Again?

The Trump administration has repeatedly signaled its rejection of the values that have long underpinned EU-U.S. relations.

Rosa Balfour, Jan Techau, and Nathalie Tocci ask whether Brussels must now chart its own course.

Carnegie Europe will be addressing the toughest questions facing the EU in its new project “Europe Head-to-Head.” Follow our work for insights and discussions shaping the continent's future.

