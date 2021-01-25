Podcast

The Biden Administration and U.S.- India Relations

by Srinath Raghavan and Tanvi Madan
Published on January 25, 2021
Foreign PolicyUnited StatesSouth AsiaIndia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

More work from Interpreting India