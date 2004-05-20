REQUIRED IMAGE

Beyond Mutual Assured Destruction: Reducing Russian-American Nuclear Tensions

Thu. May 20th, 2004
On Thursday, May 20, Dr. Sergei Rogov, the Director of the Institute of the USA and Canada, presented a new study “Beyond Mutual Assured Destruction: Reducing Russian-American Nuclear Tensions.” Produced by a team of military and security experts in Moscow, the study examines new and practical steps that the United States and Russia should undertake in order to lower the level of nuclear risk—engineering, as Sergei puts it, “a soft landing” in the stand-off between U.S. and Russian nuclear forces.Dr. Rose Gottemoeller, Senior Associate with the Carnegie Endowment, moderated the session.

Rose Gottemoeller is a nonresident senior fellow in Carnegie’s Nuclear Policy Program. She also serves as lecturer at Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and is a research fellow at the Hoover Institution. Ambassador Gottemoeller served as the deputy secretary general of NATO from 2016 to 2019. 