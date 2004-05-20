Untitled Document

On Thursday, May 20, Dr. Sergei Rogov, the Director of the Institute of the USA and Canada, presented a new study “Beyond Mutual Assured Destruction: Reducing Russian-American Nuclear Tensions.” Produced by a team of military and security experts in Moscow, the study examines new and practical steps that the United States and Russia should undertake in order to lower the level of nuclear risk—engineering, as Sergei puts it, “a soft landing” in the stand-off between U.S. and Russian nuclear forces.Dr. Rose Gottemoeller, Senior Associate with the Carnegie Endowment, moderated the session.

Click here for Dr. Rogov's presentation (PDF format).