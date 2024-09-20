Programs
About the Program

The Russia and Eurasia Program continues Carnegie’s long tradition of independent research on major political, societal, and security trends in and U.S. policy toward a region that has been upended by Russia’s war against Ukraine.  Leaders regularly turn to our work for clear-eyed, relevant analyses on the region to inform their policy decisions.

Projects

Program experts

Andrew S. Weiss

James Family Chair, Vice President for Studies

Eugene Rumer

Director and Senior Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program

Eric Ciaramella

Senior Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program

Dara Massicot

Senior Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program

Michael Kofman

Senior Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program

Thomas de Waal

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Marie Yovanovitch

Senior Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program

Nonresident Scholars

Christopher Bort

Nonresident Scholar, Russia and Eurasia Program

Chris Bort is a nonresident scholar with Carnegie’s Russia and Eurasia Program.

James F. Collins

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program; Diplomat in Residence

Ambassador Collins was the U.S. ambassador to the Russian Federation from 1997 to 2001 and is an expert on the former Soviet Union, its successor states, and the Middle East.

Eric Green

Nonresident Scholar, Russia Eurasia Program

Eric Green is a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Pavlo Klimkin

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program

Pavlo Klimkin is a nonresident senior fellow in the Russia and Eurasia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Anna Ohanyan

Nonresident Senior Scholar, Russia and Eurasia Program

Anna Ohanyan is a nonresident senior scholar in the Carnegie Russia and Eurasia Program.

Philip Remler

Nonresident Scholar, Russia and Eurasia Program

Philip Remler is a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Kateryna Shynkaruk

Nonresident Scholar, Russia and Eurasia Program

Dr. Kateryna Shynkaruk is a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Richard Sokolsky

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program

Richard Sokolsky is a nonresident senior fellow in Carnegie’s Russia and Eurasia Program. His work focuses on U.S. policy toward Russia in the wake of the Ukraine crisis.

Maksym Skrypchenko

Visiting Scholar, Russia and Eurasia Program

Maksym Skrypchenko is a political analyst and national security expert specializing in Eastern Europe, Ukraine, and Russia. In 2018, he co-founded the Ukrainian Transatlantic Platform, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting Ukraine's integration into NATO. From 2018 to 2021, Maksym served as the Deputy Director of the Security Initiatives Center, providing in-depth analysis on foreign policy issues.

Nataliia Shapoval

Nonresident Scholar, Russia and Eurasia Program

Nataliia Shapoval is President of the KSE Institute, one of the largest think tanks in Ukraine, and Vice President for Policy Research at the Kyiv School of Economics. Shapoval’s research focuses on public procurement reform, the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, economic statecraft, and regional development.

Key Areas of Research

Key Areas of Research

The Return of Global Russia

The Return of Global Russia project examines the Kremlin’s return to the world stage as an ambitious and capable actor not only around its periphery and in Europe, but in many parts of the world where its influence has often been written off. The project explores Russian intentions, capabilities, and practical Western policy options for how and when to respond to this challenge.

Learn More

Ukraine Initiative

Ukraine Initiative

This multiyear initiative contributes policy and analytical insights in support of efforts to create a sustainable, long-term strategy to defeat Russia’s aggression and help ensure a future for Ukraine as a resilient democracy, in partnership with Ukrainian scholars.

Learn More
Aso Tavitian Initiative

Aso Tavitian Initiative

This long-term project, involving teams working across Carnegie’s global centers, examines the future of Russia’s neighbors, starting with the South Caucasus. Through evidence-based research, policy initiatives, and public outreach, the initiative helps decisionmakers within and outside the broader region come to grips with forces that are reshaping societies, politics, and foreign policies.

Learn More
All Work from Russia and Eurasia

filters
2498 Results
in the media
Missile Diplomacy: What Is a Winning Strategy in Ukraine?

A conversation about the state of Russia’s war against Ukraine and the potential role of Western long-range missiles.

· September 20, 2024
Independent Thinking with Bronwen Maddox Podcast
in the media
Armenia and the U.S. Election

Armenia can offer the United States a foothold in Russia’s backyard.

· September 17, 2024
The National Interest
in the media
Restrictions on Ukraine’s Use of U.S. Weapons Across Russia’s Border May Be Lifted

Ukraine's president wants to attack targets inside Russia. Will the U.S. loosen restrictions on the long-range weapons it provides for the war?

· September 12, 2024
Morning Edition (NPR)
Putin walking in a military parade
paper
Russian Military Reconstitution: 2030 Pathways and Prospects

As the Kremlin’s antagonism toward Ukraine and the West sharpens, it will be critically important for policymakers and warfighters to anticipate, monitor, and respond to Russia’s military reconstitution progress in the years ahead.

· September 12, 2024
in the media
Why Russians are Still Backing Putin

A mix of propaganda, payouts and prison are keeping the Russian population quiet.

  • Alexander Gabuev
· September 12, 2024
The Rachman Review (FT)
in the media
Mike Kofman and Rob Lee on the West’s Aid to Ukraine, and the Debate Over Red Lines and Escalation

A discussion on the latest phase of the war in Ukraine.

· September 9, 2024
Russian Roulette Podcast
in the media
The World After the West: Sasha Gabuev and Mikhail Komin on Russia’s Role in International Organizations

A discussion on how Russia’s involvement in international organisations is impacting its strategic regional interests  

  • Alexander Gabuev
· September 6, 2024
Mark Leonard's World in 30 Minutes (ECFR)
in the media
Inside the Rar-Right Blueprint for Germany’s Eurasian Future

Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is surging, with breakthroughs in regional and EU-wide elections. Party leader Alice Weidel says her goal is national power, eyeing the 2029 federal elections.

  • Alexander Gabuev
· September 6, 2024
DW News
in the media
Putin Thinks he Can Still Win a War of Attrition in Ukraine

Fighting will drag on while the prospects for diplomacy remain slim.

  • Alexander Gabuev
· September 5, 2024
Financial Times
paper
Taiwan and the Limits of the Russia-China Friendship

Russian-Chinese “friendship without limits” rests on a solid foundation. Two factors—shared authoritarian domestic politics and adversarial relations with the United States—are most important.

· September 3, 2024
