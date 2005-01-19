Promoting Middle East Democracy: Is the US on the Right Track

Tune in to a special event launching a new book by Thomas Carothers and Marina Ottaway.

Wednesday, January 19

Uncharted Journey contributes a wealth of concise, illuminating insights on democracy in the Middle East, drawing on the contributors’ deep knowledge of Arab politics and their substantial experience with democracy-building in other parts of the world. Click here to order the book.

Speaking at this event are the book's editors, Thomas Carothers and Marina Ottaway. Joshua Muravchick, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute will also comment. The event will be moderated by Fred Hiatt of the Washington Post.

For more on democracy in the Middle East, visit the Democracy and Rule of Law Program homepage or sign up to receive the Arab Reform Bulletin.