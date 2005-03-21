REQUIRED IMAGE

REQUIRED IMAGE

event

Assessing China's Legal Reforms: Empirical Findings from Shanghai

Mon. March 21st, 2005
Washington, D.C.

The Carnegie China Program held a luncheon seminar during which Professor Gu Xiaorong and Professor Zhang Guoyan, both of the Institute of Law at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences (SASS), presented findings from a joint Carnegie-SASS research project. The project surveyed more than 200 individual litigants and 187 corporate litigants in recent years and represents a critical attempt to evaluate how much progress China has actually achieved in legal reform through the use of empirical quantitative analysis. Minxin Pei of the Carnegie Endowment served as moderator and commentator to the presentation.

Political ReformDemocracyEconomyChina
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Minxin Pei

Former Adjunct Senior Associate, Asia Program

Pei is Tom and Margot Pritzker ‘72 Professor of Government and the director of the Keck Center for International and Strategic Studies at Claremont McKenna College.

Gu Xiaorong

Zhang Guoyan