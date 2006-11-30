REQUIRED IMAGE

Examining Political Parties and Aid for Parties in New Democracies

Thu. November 30th, 2006
Washington, D.C.

Thomas Carothers, Vice President, Carnegie Endowment

Ivan Doherty, Director, Political Parties Program, National Democratic Institute
Gerald Hyman, Director, Center for Democracy and Governance, USAID
Judy Van Rest, Executive Vice President, International Republican Institute

Jennifer Windsor, Executive Director, Freedom House

Thomas Carothers’ latest book is an incisive examination of international political party aid and a path-breaking look into a facet of democracy promotion that has been virtually untouched by critical analysis. Based on extensive field research, Confronting the Weakest Link: Aiding Political Parties in New Democracies addresses international party aid in Latin America, Central and Eastern Europe, the former Soviet Union, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, providing a penetrating look into the nature of political parties while carefully illustrating the challenges of party assistance, the shortcomings of U.S. and European efforts, and the approaches that might improve international party aid.

At an event to launch Confronting the Weakest Link, Thomas Carothers was joined by discussants Ivan Doherty, Gerald Hyman, and Judy Van Rest. The session was moderated by Jennifer Windsor.

Thomas Carothers

Harvey V. Fineberg Chair for Democracy Studies; Director, Democracy, Conflict and Governance Program

Thomas Carothers, director of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, is a leading expert on comparative democratization and international support for democracy.

