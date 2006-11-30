Examining Political Parties and Aid for Parties in New Democracies

Presenter:

Thomas Carothers, Vice President, Carnegie Endowment

Discussants:

Ivan Doherty, Director, Political Parties Program, National Democratic Institute

Gerald Hyman, Director, Center for Democracy and Governance, USAID

Judy Van Rest, Executive Vice President, International Republican Institute

Moderator:

Jennifer Windsor, Executive Director, Freedom House

Thomas Carothers’ latest book is an incisive examination of international political party aid and a path-breaking look into a facet of democracy promotion that has been virtually untouched by critical analysis. Based on extensive field research, Confronting the Weakest Link: Aiding Political Parties in New Democracies addresses international party aid in Latin America, Central and Eastern Europe, the former Soviet Union, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, providing a penetrating look into the nature of political parties while carefully illustrating the challenges of party assistance, the shortcomings of U.S. and European efforts, and the approaches that might improve international party aid.

At an event to launch Confronting the Weakest Link, Thomas Carothers was joined by discussants Ivan Doherty, Gerald Hyman, and Judy Van Rest. The session was moderated by Jennifer Windsor.