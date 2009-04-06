Innovating the Regime

IMGXYZ1187IMGZYX The fabric of the global nonproliferation regime has been ripped apart by recent nonproliferation developments, including the North Korean nuclear test, the U.S.-India nuclear deal, the prospect of a rapid spread of fuel cycle facilities in East Asia, and the diffusion of dual capable nuclear weapons knowledge and technology. The Obama administration may inject new energy into reconstituting the regime. This panel outlined some of the important innovations that must be included in any strategy to make the regime capable of containing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.