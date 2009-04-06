event

Innovating the Regime

Mon. April 6th, 2009
Washington, D.C.

2009 Carnegie International Nonproliferation Conference IMGXYZ1187IMGZYX The fabric of the global nonproliferation regime has been ripped apart by recent nonproliferation developments, including the North Korean nuclear test, the U.S.-India nuclear deal, the prospect of a rapid spread of fuel cycle facilities in East Asia, and the diffusion of dual capable nuclear weapons knowledge and technology. The Obama administration may inject new energy into reconstituting the regime. This panel outlined some of the important innovations that must be included in any strategy to make the regime capable of containing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Nuclear PolicyNuclear EnergyNorth America
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Pierre Goldschmidt

Former Nonresident Senior Associate, Nuclear Policy Program

Goldschmidt was a nonresident senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment.

Peter Hayes

Monika Heupel

Former Visiting Scholar

Ramesh Thakur