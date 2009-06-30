Iran’s New Politics: What Next?

The disputed outcome of the Iranian presidential election has created deep fractures within the regime between those advocating for change and more openness, and those defending the status-quo. The international community, particularly the United States, now faces the challenge of dealing with a regime embroiled in a legitimacy crisis.

Shahram Chubin, non-resident senior associate at Carnegie, and Christoph Bertram, a world-renowned academic on Iran’s political and economic development, discussed how the aftermath of the elections will change the way the West approaches Iran.

Highlights included...