Kyrgyzstan and the Competing Visions of Security in Central Asia

IMGXYZ2804IMGZYXWhile Kyrgyzstan's newly elected parliament has convened its first session, there is still no ruling coalition and the situation in the country remains unpredictable. Carnegie’s Martha Brill Olcott and Alexey Malashenko were joined by Daniel Kimmage from the Homeland Security Policy Institute to discuss the current security situation in Kyrgyzstan and its implications for the region.

Redistribution of Assets

Commenting on the current developments in the south of the country following interethnic violence between Kyrgyz and Uzbeks in June, Kimmage suggested thinking of the situation as a redistribution of economic power and a struggle over assets, as opposed to a purely ethnic conflict.

The Uzbek population in the southern city of Osh has transformed from a prosperous plurality into a largely dispossessed, frightened minority, Kimmage said. Those with the resources to leave—the elite and the middle class—have already done so, and those who remain are attempting to return to their lives following the June events. Winners and losers: The outcome of the June conflict was characterized by a clear distinction between winners and losers, with the Kyrgyz business and political elite on the winning side and the Uzbek population on the losing side, Kimmage added.

A New Government

Following the overthrow of President Bakiyev last April and the outbreak of interethnic violence in June, Kyrgyzstan held a constitutional referendum, creating a new constitution and adopting a parliamentary system of government. While parliamentary elections were held in October, a governing coalition remains to be formed.

Regional Implications

Russia seems to prefer monitoring developments in Kyrgyzstan from a distance, rather than pursuing a hands-on approach, Malashenko said. Moscow has expressed skepticism about the ability of Kyrgyzstan’s new parliamentary government to re-stabilize the country. However, while the Kremlin prefers to deal with one leader rather than a parliament, it will work with whatever coalition is formed. Uzbekistan: Kyrgyzstan’s stability depends in part on the actions of its neighbors, and vice versa, Malashenko argued. The ethnic tensions in Kyrgyzstan and the influx of Uzbek refugees from Kyrgyzstan into Uzbekistan following the June violence may have a destabilizing effect on Uzbekistan. Olcott agreed, saying that Uzbek President Karimov’s best strategy to maintain stability in his country is to continue working with Kyrgyzstan to restore stability there.



Kyrgyzstan’s stability depends in part on the actions of its neighbors, and vice versa, Malashenko argued. The ethnic tensions in Kyrgyzstan and the influx of Uzbek refugees from Kyrgyzstan into Uzbekistan following the June violence may have a destabilizing effect on Uzbekistan. Olcott agreed, saying that Uzbek President Karimov’s best strategy to maintain stability in his country is to continue working with Kyrgyzstan to restore stability there. Regional security: There is no indication that extremist groups benefitted from the June conflict, Malashenko said. However, there is a security concern that continued instability in Kyrgyzstan would push more young people to join extremist groups like the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU).



Looking Ahead