Elections in Conflict-Prone Contexts

IMGXYZ3277IMGZYXSupporting elections in contexts of civil conflict entails daunting challenges for the United States and other international actors. While elections are an almost inevitable part of peace building processes, if badly managed they can provoke or intensify violent conflict. Carnegie and the North-South Institute hosted a panel discussion on the complexities of elections in conflict contexts with Boston University’s Susanne Mueller, Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies’ Benjamin Reilly, and Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies’ Francesc Vendrell. Carnegie's Tom Carothers moderated the discussion. The event also marked the launch of a new book by the North-South Institute, Elections in Dangerous Places.

Elections: Functions and Dilemmas

Absence of necessary conditions: Established democracies are characterized by the supremacy of the rule of law and an acceptance of an electoral loss by all political actors, Mueller observed. These conditions, she added, are not present in most post-conflict countries. As a result, even the best electoral management can be subverted by informal incentives, such as elite bargaining, to maintain the status quo or undermine the entire system. Great expectations: In conflict zones, the expectation is that elections will both promote democracy and establish peace. Reilly stressed, however, that democracy and peace are often in tension as elections inherently create conflict between parties.



Inclusivity: Inclusivity is important, but should not be the primary goal of elections, Reilly said. Elections in conflict zones also need to result in a regime able to govern and implement decisions. Case-by-case: Each country is different, Vendrell said, cautioning against following a set of generalizable rules for conducting elections in post-conflict countries.

Case Studies

Afghanistan: Vendrell outlined a number of factors that contributed to the problems with the 2009 elections in Afghanistan, including a lack of pressure on the Afghan government by the United States; the single, non-transferable vote electoral system, which led to a lack of political parties and atomization within the parliament; and inadequate American and NATO support for the Afghan government having a monopoly on force within the country.

Significance of Electoral Systems

Proportional representation: While the proportional representation system is representative and popular within the international community, it can produce a highly fragmented and ineffective parliament because the threshold for representation in the parliament is often very low, Reilly argued. Single, non-transferable vote electoral system: The single, non-transferable vote electoral system implemented in Afghanistan contributed to the absence of the development of political parties and fragmentation within the parliament because candidates could win a seat with very few votes and had to run unaffiliated, Vendrell stated.

Power-sharing Agreements

Violence: Power sharing agreements can be problematic, Mueller stated, because they create the possibility of reverting to a one-party state. Nevertheless, such agreements can be necessary at times and can be one means of stopping violence. Afghanistan: In order to move forward in Afghanistan, Vendrell said, there is a need for a power sharing agreement and a national unity government in order to build a consensus around a new political settlement.

Implications for International Actors