Politics and Diplomacy of the China Model

IMGXYZ3908IMGZYXThe concept of the “China model” for combining economic and social reform is highly contentious among the international community. Despite criticisms, the China model has been praised for its adaptability.

The Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy hosted a roundtable discussion to debate the evolution of Chinese politics and diplomacy. The roundtable featured Martin Jacques, visiting fellow at the London School of Economics; Ardo Hansson, Lead Economist on China for the World Bank; and Carnegie-Tsinghua’s Zhao Kejin. Carnegie-Tsinghua’s Sun Xuefeng moderated.

Highlights of the Discussion