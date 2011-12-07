Where is the Global Trade Agenda Headed?

IMGXYZ3363IMGZYXThis year’s World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference will be held at a time when the global trading system faces considerable challenges. The global economic environment is deteriorating, trade tensions are mounting, and regional trade agreements continue to proliferate as progress on the Doha round has stalled.

Claude Barfield of the American Enterprise Institute, Bernard Hoekman of the World Bank, Jeffrey Schott of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, and Carnegie’s Uri Dadush discussed the future of the global trade agenda.

Future of Doha

Is Doha dead?: While Doha is not dead yet, Hoekman argued that it is in a state of paralysis, with little expressed interest in reviving the talks. In a significant departure from its past endorsements, the recent G20 communiqué didn’t include any language on concluding the Doha expeditiously. In spite of this apparent lack of momentum, Schott argued that the Doha Round issues will not go away. Doha can still be useful if it can lock-in what countries have done unilaterally.



High ambitions at the beginning of the negotiations that led to the inclusion of controversial issues, such as investment;

Neglect of the rule–setting dimensions of the WTO as it failed to lock in liberalizations done unilaterally;

Delayed negotiations on issues of major significance, such as services;

Declining gains from multilateral liberalization as countries continued to liberalize unilaterally.



Protectionism

Panelists agreed that protectionism was well contained during the recent financial crisis, but non-traditional trade policy measures still pose a significant risk to the global trading system.

Not Unidirectional: Hoekman noted that although many countries were active in raising restrictions, the use of non-tariff measures was very country-specific and supported domestic economic activity. On the other hand, there were many instances where liberalization and global trade remained robust, added Hoekman. The growth in integrated global supply chains has played a significant role in limiting the use of traditional protectionist instruments like tariffs and quotas.



Regional Trade Agreements (RTAs) and WTO

Are RTAs Succeeding Where the WTO is Failing?: Unlike WTO, RTAs serve as a forum for regular discussion of economic policy and facilitate movement of natural persons, said Hoekman. Nevertheless, outside of the European Union, RTAs are not doing a lot of actual liberalization in areas such as agriculture and services, argued Hoekman. Schott disagreed, arguing that RTAs such as the U.S.-Korea Free Trade Agreement have encouraged extensive liberalization in agriculture and services.



Significance of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP)