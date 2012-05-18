Serious Rules for Nuclear Power without Proliferation

IMGXYZ3666IMGZYXNuclear power, with its inherent safety and proliferation challenges, continues to grow in popularity among some states seeking to deploy alternatives to traditional fossil fuels. As a simultaneous advocate of nuclear energy and leader of the nonproliferation regime, the United States has struggled to devise and promote high standards for reducing the danger that the spread of civil nuclear technology will lead to weapons proliferation.

Arguing that traditional U.S. policies have actually favored nuclear promotion over nonproliferation, Henry Sokolski and Victor Gilinsky presented several principles that they argue would enable the spread of nuclear power programs to be truly consistent with the priority of nonproliferation. Carnegie’s George Perkovich moderated the discussion.

Background

Major Initiatives : U.S. presidents have had a mixed history of encouraging global nuclear energy development and responding to shocks to the nuclear order with more stringent nonproliferation initiatives. For example, the United States actively promoted the spread of nuclear power in 1954 with its “Atoms for Peace” program. However, when India conducted a nuclear test using imported nuclear technology in 1974, the international community responded by forming the Nuclear Suppliers Group and the United States banned reprocessing of commercial reactor spent nuclear fuel, Gilinsky explained.

A U.S. Nonproliferation Policy: The United States continues to encourage the spread of nuclear energy, as evidenced by President Obama’s speech at the 2012 Nuclear Security Summit in Seoul. An effective anti-proliferation policy must put international security ahead of commercial gain, Gilinsky contended. Such a policy should be based on broadly applicable principles that are consistent and fair to the countries to whom it applies.

Five Nonproliferation Principles

Gilinsky and Sokolski proposed five nonproliferation principles intended to establish a framework for correcting the main deficiencies in the nonproliferation regime.

No exit from the Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT): Under the NPT, a country can amass the means for a weapons program and withdraw on 90-days notice. Gilinsky and Sokolski argued that treaty members should not be able to exercise the withdrawal clause without squaring accounts. Membership in the treaty should be essentially permanent, they said.

Technological Safety Margin: Article IV of the NPT grants treaty members the “inalienable right” to peaceful nuclear technology. This language should be interpreted in terms of the overriding nonproliferation objective of the treaty. Gilinsky said there should be restrictions on the kinds of technology that is acceptable for non-military use.

Highly Intrusive Inspections: Gilinsky stated that countries with nuclear facilities should relinquish a degree of sovereignty to international security organizations and agree to unlimited inspection rights.

Predictable NPT Enforcement: The NPT needs an established enforcement mechanism to deal with treaty violations in a predictable way. NPT parties should agree upon reasonable responses to particular violations so as to remove the notion that violators can escape with impunity.

Arms Reduction Plan: All nuclear weapon states (NWS)—NPT and non-NPT members alike—should participate in weapons reduction. Reductions are essential to gain the cooperation of other NPT members on other measures, Gilinsky said.

Practical Implications