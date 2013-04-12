The Economic Outlook in Southeast Asia

Economic disparities and a widening development gap both among and within Southeast Asian nations are among the most pressing issues facing the region. The Southeast Asian Economic Outlook: with Perspectives on China and India (SAEO), an annual publication of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), seeks to promote a greater understanding of these economic circumstances with the goal of strengthening regional economic policies. Mario Pezzini, director of the OECD Development Center, discussed the recently released 2013 report, and Carnegie’s Uri Dadush moderated.