event

The Economic Outlook in Southeast Asia

Fri. April 12th, 2013
Washington DC

Economic disparities and a widening development gap both among and within Southeast Asian nations are among the most pressing issues facing the region. The Southeast Asian Economic Outlook: with Perspectives on China and India (SAEO), an annual publication of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), seeks to promote a greater understanding of these economic circumstances with the goal of strengthening regional economic policies. Mario Pezzini, director of the OECD Development Center, discussed the recently released 2013 report, and Carnegie’s Uri Dadush moderated.

EconomyTradeSouth AsiaIndiaEast AsiaChina
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Uri Dadush

Former Senior Associate, International Economics Program

Dadush was a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He focuses on trends in the global economy and is currently tracking developments in the eurozone crisis.

Mario Pezzini