Money and Politics in the 2014 Indonesian Elections

Indonesia just held its legislative elections on April 9. As campaigns have become more expensive and public funding has declined, political parties have been forced to turn to alternative funding sources. Meredith Weiss, who had just returned from Indonesia after studying the elections and their immediate aftermath, talked about the role that money is playing in shaping the system and electoral outcomes.

Meredith L. Weiss

Meredith L. Weiss is associate professor of political science at the University at Albany and visiting associate professor in Southeast Asia Studies at Johns Hopkins SAIS. She specializes in comparative politics of Southeast Asia, with a particular focus on political mobilization and development in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia.

Vikram Nehru

Vikram Nehru is a senior associate in the Asia Program and Bakrie Chair in Southeast Asian Studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. His research focuses on the economic, political, and strategic issues confronting Asia, particularly Southeast Asia.