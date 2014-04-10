Realizing the Rebalance: The United States Marine Corps in Asia

The strategic importance of the Asia-Pacific to the United States continues to grow, particularly that of America’s alliance with Japan as a foundation for broader engagement in the region. Lieutenant General John E. Wissler, commander of Marine Forces Japan, discussed how the United States is cooperating with its Japanese hosts and others in this dynamic region as part of the rebalancing strategy.



He also described his experience as commander of the U.S. Joint Task Force that supported the Typhoon Haiyan relief effort in the Philippines.

Lieutenant General John E. Wissler

Lieutenant General John E. Wissler serves as commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force and commander of Marine Forces Japan.

James L. Schoff

James L. Schoff is a senior associate in the Carnegie Asia Program. He previously served as senior adviser for East Asia policy at the U.S. Office of the Secretary of Defense.