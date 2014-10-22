event

Japan-North Korea Rapprochement: Dare to Dream or Doomed to Fail?

Wed. October 22nd, 2014
Washington, DC

North Korea agreed in May to reopen an investigation into the abductions of Japanese nationals in the 1970s and ‘80s in exchange for sanctions relief from Tokyo. Some thought this step could lead to a breakthrough in Japan-North Korea ties, but there has been little progress. Is this another North Korean deal gone bad, or is there still potential in this process?

Following a trip to North Korea, Junya Nishino discussed recent developments in Japan-North Korea relations and near-term prospects, looking at motivations in both capitals for improving ties, as well as the impact of these events on Japan’s relations with Washington and Seoul. Scott Snyder provided commentary and James L. Schoff moderated.

Junya Nishino

Junya Nishino is an associate professor at Keio University and a specialist on Korea and Japan-Korea relations. Previously, he was a visiting scholar at the Harvard-Yenching Institute and the Woodrow Wilson Center in addition to serving as a consultant for Japan's Foreign Ministry. 

Scott Snyder

Scott Snyder is senior fellow for Korea studies and director of the program on U.S.-Korea policy at the Council on Foreign Relations. His research focuses on South Korea's efforts to contribute on the international stage, its potential influence and contributions in East Asia, and implications of North Korean instability.

James L. Schoff

James L. Schoff is a senior associate in Carnegie’s Asia Program. His research focuses on U.S.-Japan relations and regional engagement, Japanese politics and security, and the private sector’s role in Japanese policymaking.

SecurityMilitaryForeign PolicyEast AsiaJapanNorth Korea
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Junya Nishino

Junya Nishino is an associate professor at Keio University and a specialist on Korea and Japan-Korea relations. Previously, he was a visiting scholar at the Harvard-Yenching Institute and the Woodrow Wilson Center in addition to serving as a consultant for Japan's Foreign Ministry.

Scott Snyder

The Asia Foundation

Scott Snyder is senior fellow for Korea studies and director of the program on U.S.-Korea policy at the Council on Foreign Relations. His research focuses on South Korea's efforts to contribute on the international stage, its potential influence and contributions in East Asia, and implications of North Korean instability.

James L. Schoff

Former Senior Fellow, Asia Program

James L. Schoff was a senior fellow in the Carnegie Asia Program. His research focuses on U.S.-Japan relations and regional engagement, Japanese technology innovation, and regional trade and security dynamics.