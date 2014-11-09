Rosewater Film Screening and Discussion with Maziar Bahari and Jon Stewart

Rosewater, a 2014 film written and directed by Jon Stewart, is based on the memoir Then They Came for Me by Iranian-Canadian journalist Maziar Bahari, who spent 118 days in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison for his coverage of the large-scale political protests following the 2009 Iranian elections. Stewart and Bahari discussed the film following a screening. Carnegie’s Karim Sadjadpour moderated.

This event was co-hosted by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service, IranWire, and Open Road.

Pictures from the screening

Maziar Bahari

Maziar Bahari is an Iranian-Canadian journalist, filmmaker and human rights activist. He was a reporter for Newsweek from 1998 to 2011. Bahari was incarcerated by the Iranian government from June 2009 until October 20, 2009. His memoir about the experience, Then They Came for Me, was a New York Times best seller. Bahari recently produced a film titled To Light a Candle.

Jon Stewart

Jon Stewart is an American political satirist, writer, producer, director, television host, actor, media critic, and stand-up comedian. He is host of The Daily Show, a satirical news program that airs on Comedy Central.

Karim Sadjadpour

Karim Sadjadpour is a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He was previously an analyst with the International Crisis Group, based in Tehran and Washington.