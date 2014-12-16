The recent Senate report about the CIA’s use of torture against suspected terrorists renews important questions about the most effective and ethical means to counter the threat of global jihadism. Maajid Nawaz, a former Islamist extremist turned liberal activist, offered an assessment of how and why young men around the world are recruited into jihadist groups as well as provide policy prescriptions to reverse these trends. Carnegie’s Karim Sadjadpour moderated.

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz is co-founder and chairman of Quilliam, a globally active think tank focusing on matters of integration, citizenship and identity, religious freedom, extremism, and immigration. Having served four years as an Amnesty International–adopted “prisoner of conscience” in Egypt, Nawaz is now a leading critic of his former Islamist ideological dogma. Nawaz is a Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate in the May 2015 British general election. His autobiography Radical has been released in the United Kingdom and United States.

Nawaz Discusses What Fuels Global Jihadism

Karim Sadjadpour

Karim Sadjadpour is a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He joined Carnegie after four years as the chief Iran analyst at the International Crisis Group based in Washington and Tehran, where he conducted dozens of interviews with senior Iranian officials and hundreds with Iranian intellectuals, clerics, dissidents, paramilitaries, businessmen, students, activists, and youth, among others.