The current conflict in Ukraine has spawned the most serious crisis between Russia and the West since the end of the Cold War. It has undermined European security, raised questions about NATO’s future, and put an end to one of the most ambitious projects of U.S. foreign policy—building a partnership with Russia. It also threatens to undermine U.S. diplomatic efforts on issues ranging from terrorism to nuclear proliferation. And in the absence of direct negotiations, each side is betting that political and economic pressure will force the other to blink first. Caught in this dangerous standoff, the West cannot afford to lose sight of the importance of stable relations with Russia. In Conflict in Ukraine, Rajan Menon and Eugene Rumer put the conflict in historical perspective by examining the evolution of the crisis and assessing its implications both for Ukraine and for Russia’s relations with the West.

Rajan Menon

Rajan Menon holds the Anne and Bernard Spitzer Chair in Political Science at the City College of New York/City University of New York. He is also a senior research scholar at the Saltzman Institute of War and Peace Studies at Columbia University, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, and a global ethics fellow at the Carnegie Council for Ethics and International Affairs. His books include Soviet Power and the Third World and The End of Alliances. He is completing The Conceit of Humanitarian Intervention for Oxford University Press.

Eugene Rumer

Eugene Rumer is a senior associate and the director of Carnegie’s Russia and Eurasia Program. His research focuses on political, economic, and security trends in Russia and former Soviet states as well as on Russia’s foreign policy, especially its relations with the United States, China, and the Middle East.

David E. Hoffman

David E. Hoffman is a contributing editor at the Washington Post. He covered the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush for the newspaper, was diplomatic correspondent, Jerusalem and Moscow bureau chief, and later foreign editor and assistant managing editor. He is the author of The Dead Hand: The Untold Story of the Cold War Arms Race, which won the Pulitzer Prize for general nonfiction in 2010, and The Oligarchs: Wealth and Power in the New Russia.