event

Competitive Approaches to Southeast Asia and the Future of Regionalism

Tue. March 3rd, 2015
Washington, DC

East Asia’s growing economic interdependence, spurred in part by China and Japan’s economic diplomacy, feeds great-power competition. Ironically, it could delay future efforts toward further regional economic integration. 

Takashi Terada discussed China and Japan’s competitive approaches to engaging Southeast Asian nations and wider regionalism in Asia, looking at security, trade, finance, and development. He also considered the implications of regional interdependence for the United States and the U.S.-Japan alliance. Ellen L.Frost offered comments and Carnegie’s James L. Schoff moderated.

This event was cosponsored by the U.S.-Japan Research Institute

Takashi Terada

Takashi Terada is a professor of international relations at Doshisha University in Kyoto and a leading specialist on the political economy of East Asia. 

Ellen L. Frost

Ellen L. Frost is a senior adviser at the East-West Center in Washington. A former counselor to the U.S. Trade Representative, she is the author of Asia’s New Regionalism

James L. Schoff

James L. Schoff is a senior associate in Carnegie’s Asia Program. His research focuses on U.S.-Japanese relations and regional engagement, Japanese politics and security, and the private sector’s role in Japanese policymaking.

EconomyTradeSecurityEast AsiaChinaJapanSoutheast Asia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Takashi Terada

Takashi Terada is a professor of international relations at Doshisha University in Kyoto and a leading specialist on the political economy of East Asia.

Ellen Frost

Ellen L. Frost is an adjunct senior fellow at the East-West Center in Washington. A former counselor to the U.S. Trade Representative, she is the author of Asia’s New Regionalism.

James L. Schoff

Former Senior Fellow, Asia Program

James L. Schoff was a senior fellow in the Carnegie Asia Program. His research focuses on U.S.-Japan relations and regional engagement, Japanese technology innovation, and regional trade and security dynamics.