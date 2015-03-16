event
Germany: Looking Beyond Its Borders

Mon. March 16th, 2015
Silken Berlaymont Brussels Hotel, Brussels

In 2014, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier spearheaded a rigorous public review of German foreign policy while an unusually violent and increasingly complex storm of conflicts raged around the globe.

As Berlin takes center stage in leading Europe and the West through a multitude of crises—from stabilizing the euro with Greece to facilitating a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine to arming the Kurds in Iraq—Steinmeier asks: What does German foreign policy mean to Europe, and what, if anything, needs to change?

Carnegie Europe was honored to host Minister Steinmeier for a speech and Q&A to discuss the review findings and the future of Germany’s pivotal power in Europe as a foreign policy player. Jan Techau moderated the debate.

The conversation was followed on Twitter with the hashtag #Review2014.

This video was produced by Deutsche Welle.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Frank-Walter Steinmeier is the German federal minister for foreign affairs.

Jan Techau

Jan Techau is the director of Carnegie Europe.

Former Director, Carnegie Europe

Techau was the director of Carnegie Europe, the European center of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Techau works on EU integration and foreign policy, transatlantic affairs, and German foreign and security policy.