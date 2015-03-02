The European Neighborhood Policy: Which Way Forward?

Ten years after its launch, it is time to rethink the European Neighborhood Policy (ENP). Turmoil is erupting across the EU’s neighboring regions, economic transitions are slowing down, and the ENP’s original aspirations appear increasingly elusive. The ENP concept and methodology must be adjusted to this new situation. There is a need for greater differentiation and for more nimble and flexible instruments.

In cooperation with the Austrian Federal Ministry for Europe, Integration, and Foreign Affairs, Carnegie Europe hosted a half-day conference in Vienna to make a substantial contribution to the ongoing review process led by High Representative Federica Mogherini and Commissioner Johannes Hahn.

Sebastian Kurz, Austrian federal minister for Europe, Integration, and Foreign Affairs opened the event, and Johannes Hahn, European commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations provided a keynote address.

Other featured speakers included Carnegie Europe’s Jan Techau, Judy Dempsey, Stefan Lehne, Marc Pierini, and Gwendolyn Sasse, as well as Jan Kickert, political director at the Austrian Ministry for Europe, Integration, and Foreign Affairs, and Michael Köhler, director for Neighborhood South at the European Commission Directorate General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations.

The conversation was followed on Twitter with the hashtag #futureENP.

Judy Dempsey

Judy Dempsey is a nonresident senior associate, Carnegie Europe; and editor in chief of Carnegie Europe’s blog, Strategic Europe.

Johannes Hahn

Johannes Hahn is the European commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations.

Jan Kickert

Jan Kickert is the political director of the Austrian Ministry for Europe, Integration, and Foreign Affairs.

Michael Köhler

Michael Köhler is director for Neighborhood South at the Directorate General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission.

Sebastian Kurz

Sebastian Kurz is the Austrian federal minister for Europe, Integration, and Foreign Affairs.

Stefan Lehne

Stefan Lehne is a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe.

Marc Pierini

Marc Pierini is a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe.

Gwendolyn Sasse

Gwendolyn Sasse is a nonresident associate at Carnegie Europe.

Jan Techau

Jan Techau is the director of Carnegie Europe.