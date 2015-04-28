Can Prime Ministers Do Foreign Policy?

In recent decades, prime ministers have emerged as the EU’s central foreign policy actors and the European Council has become the top decisionmaker on EU external affairs. But the council’s approach to foreign policy lacks coherence, continuity, and ambition. Can its president, Donald Tusk, breathe new life into the council and energize Europe’s other foreign policy institutions?

Carnegie Europe visiting scholar Stefan Lehne was joined by Alain Le Roy, secretary-general of the European External Action Service, and Luuk van Middelaar, political commentator and former speechwriter to the European Council president, for a discussion to mark the launch of Lehne’s latest paper, “Are Prime Ministers Taking Over EU Foreign Policy?” Jan Techau, director of Carnegie Europe, moderated.

Stefan Lehne

Stefan Lehne is a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe.

Alain Le Roy

Alain Le Roy is the secretary-general of the European External Action Service.

Luuk van Middelaar

Luuk van Middelaar is a political commentator and former speechwriter to the European Council president.

Jan Techau

