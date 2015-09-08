event

U.S. Senator Harry Reid on the Iran Nuclear Deal

Tue. September 8th, 2015
Washington, DC

With the deadline for congressional action on the Iran nuclear deal fast approaching, U.S. Senator and Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) offered his thoughts on the nuclear agreement as well as America’s role in a changing Middle East. Howard Berman introduced the senator, and Carnegie’s George Perkovich moderated.

Click here for a full transcript of Senator Reids remarks.

Howard Berman

Howard Berman is an attorney and former U.S. representative, last serving California’s 28th congressional district. He served in Congress from 1983 to 2013.

Harry Reid

Harry Reid is the senior senator from Nevada, having served in the United States Senate since 1987. He has been the democratic leader in the Senate since 2005.

George Perkovich

George Perkovich is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. 

SecurityMilitaryForeign PolicyNuclear PolicyMiddle EastIranIsraelIraqSaudi ArabiaUnited Arab Emirates
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
