President Nazarbayev on Kazakhstan’s Vision for a Secure Nuclear Future

For the past twenty-five years, Kazakhstan has balanced disarmament, nonproliferation, and peaceful nuclear energy objectives. It is the world’s largest producer of uranium and it possesses advanced nuclear technology. Yet it also chose to relinquish thousands of nuclear weapons and tons of nuclear material left on its territory after the Cold War and closed the Soviet nuclear testing site at Semipalatinsk.

At this event, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev outlined his vision for a secure nuclear future, with a special focus on the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT), the role of the IAEA Fuel Bank, and international efforts to curb nuclear terrorism.

Carnegie President William J. Burns moderated the conversation.

Nursultan Nazarbayev

Nursultan Nazarbayev is president of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

William J. Burns

William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.