EU Global Strategy: A Northern Perspective

Facing turmoil along its Eastern and Southern flanks, as well as serious security concerns within its borders, the EU needs a new Global Strategy now more than ever. At a time when the union is reevaluating its place on the global stage, member states must look to partners outside the EU to find viable and effective foreign and security policies.

Norway—a longtime stakeholder in European affairs, a founding member of NATO, and a neighbor to Russia—has a clear geopolitical interest in the future of Europe. In particular, Oslo shares an interest with the EU in ensuring that Europe’s Northern border remains an area of stability, cooperation, and sustainable development.

Carnegie Europe, in partnership with the Mission of Norway to the EU, was honored to host Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Børge Brende to discuss Norway’s analysis and expectations of the new EU Global Strategy. From a détente with Russia to a stronger NATO to international cooperation in the High North, where do Norway’s and the EU’s priorities converge? How can these longtime partners further improve coordination to ensure long-term stability across Europe?

The minister delivered keynote remarks before being joined by Riina Kionka, chief foreign policy adviser to European Council President Donald Tusk, and Pierre Vimont, senior associate at Carnegie Europe, for an interactive panel discussion and Q&A. Jan Techau, director of Carnegie Europe, moderated.

Børge Brende

Børge Brende is the Foreign Affairs Minister of Norway.

Riina Kionka

Riina Kionka is the chief foreign policy adviser to Donald Tusk, president of the European Council.

Pierre Vimont

Pierre Vimont is a senior associate at Carnegie Europe.

Jan Techau

Jan Techau is the director of Carnegie Europe.