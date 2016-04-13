event

Steering India Toward Growth

Wed. April 13th, 2016
Washington, DC

In May, India’s National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government will complete its second year in power following 2014’s historic general election triumph. Although the NDA assumed office amid a domestic economic downturn, today the International Monetary Fund rates the Indian economy the fastest growing in the world. However, thanks to continued global economic headwinds and a recovering investment cycle at home, the government of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi must navigate tricky waters.

Having presented his third budget just weeks ago, Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley discussed what the NDA government has accomplished in its first two years and how it plans to steer India toward a sustained, high-growth trajectory. Carnegie President William J. Burns introduced the finance minister, and Ashley J. Tellis moderated the conversation.

Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley is the union minister of finance of India. He also serves as minister of corporate affairs and minister of information and broadcasting.

William J. Burns

William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.

Ashley J. Tellis

Ashley J. Tellis is a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace specializing in international security, defense, and Asian strategic issues.

