Global Internet Policy and the U.S.-Japan Alliance

The topic of information and communication technologies diplomacy has been a dynamic aspect of U.S.-Japan cooperation since 2010 when U.S. President Barack Obama and then Japanese prime minister Naoto Kan first launched a U.S.-Japan Policy Cooperation Dialogue on the Internet Economy. The two countries have led efforts to promote national interests and ensure a global digital economy based around an open, free, and secure internet. Yet not all countries agree on priorities, and some governments seek greater state control of this space. Meanwhile, technology and the internet economy are rapidly evolving.

Ambassador Daniel A. Sepulveda, Kanji Yamanouchi, and Dean Garfield discussed U.S.-Japan cooperation to promote data localization, cross-border data flow, and privacy protection as well as how these issues are managed with broader policies and politics with special consideration of priorities for collaboration at the G7 and beyond. Carnegie’s Tim Maurer offered comments, and James L. Schoff moderated.

Amb. Daniel A. Sepulveda

Amb. Daniel A. Sepulveda serves as deputy assistant secretary of state and U.S. coordinator for international communications and information policy in the U.S. Department of State’s bureau of economic and business affairs.

Kanji Yamanouchi

Kanji Yamanouchi is minister for economic affairs at the Embassy of Japan in Washington, D.C. He previously served as deputy director general for the Asian affairs bureau where he spearheaded the first round of Japan-China high level consultations on maritime issues.

Dean Garfield

Dean Garfield is president and CEO of the Information Technology Industry Council (ITI). Prior to joining ITI in 2009, he served as executive vice president and chief strategic officer for the Motion Picture Association of America.

Tim Maurer

Tim Maurer is an associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. His work focuses on cyberspace and international affairs, with a concentration on global cybersecurity norms, human rights online, Internet governance, and their interlinkages.

James L. Schoff

James L. Schoff is a senior associate in the Carnegie Asia Program. His research focuses on U.S.-Japanese relations and regional engagement, Japanese politics and security, and the private sector’s role in Japanese policymaking.