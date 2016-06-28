event

U.S. Nuclear Weapons in the Twenty-First Century

Tue. June 28th, 2016
Washington, DC

Can and should the United States do more to reduce the role of nuclear weapons in its security strategy and the number of weapons in its arsenal? This question is particularly timely given the lively international debate on nuclear disarmament. In Brad Roberts’ new book, The Case for U.S. Nuclear Weapons in the 21st Century, he argues that this debate must be informed by the United States’ experience of trying to adapt deterrence to a post–Cold War world. Can important lessons be drawn from this experience for the disarmament enterprise? 

Brad Roberts discussed his analysis. Carnegie’s George Perkovich moderated a conversation on the above questions and more.

Nuclear PolicyNorth AmericaUnited States
Brad Roberts

Brad Roberts is director of the Center for Global Security Research at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Among his recent publications is an edited CGSR Occasional Paper entitled “Taking Stock: US-China Track 1.5 Nuclear Dialogue."

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Senior Fellow

George Perkovich is the Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons and a senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Nuclear Policy Program. He works primarily on nuclear deterrence, nonproliferation, and disarmament issues, and is leading a study on nuclear signaling in the 21st century.