After meeting as part of the intergovernmental P5 process, representatives from the five nuclear-weapon states recognized by the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons will participate in a public discussion on the future of arms control and strategic stability. What is the current relationship between disarmament and strategic stability? How might arms control and disarmament change in the twenty-first century? What relevance does the security environment have in current and future arms control initiatives?

The event consisted of two panels—one comprised of nongovernmental experts from each P5 country and the other consisting of senior government officials—and allowed time for audience questions. A reception followed.

AGENDA

3:00 to 3:05 p.m.

Introduction

William J. Burns

3:05 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Nongovernmental Experts Panel

Andrea Berger, Corentin Brustlein, Anton Khlopkov, James Miller, Qian Lihua

Moderator: James Acton

4:00 to 5:00 p.m.

P5 Delegations Panel

Fu Cong, Rose Gottemoeller, Peter Jones, Vladimir Leontyev, Nicolas Roche

Moderator: James Acton

5:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Reception

SPEAKERS

William J. Burns

William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as United States deputy secretary of state.

Fu Cong

Fu Cong is ambassador for disarmament affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China.

Rose Gottemoeller

Rose Gottemoeller is United States under secretary of state for arms control and international security.

Peter Jones

Peter Jones is director of defense and international security at the United Kingdom Foreign & Commonwealth Office.

Vladimir Leontyev

Vladimir Leontyev is deputy director general for nonproliferation and arms control at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Nicolas Roche

Nicolas Roche is director of strategic affairs, security, and disarmament at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Andrea Berger

Andrea Berger is deputy director of Proliferation and Nuclear Policy at the Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies.

Corentin Brustlein

Corentin Brustlein is head of the Security Studies Center at the French Institute of International Relations.

Anton Khlopkov

Anton Khlopkov is director of the Moscow Center for Energy and Security Studies.

James Miller

James Miller is senior fellow at Harvard University’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs and former United States under secretary of defense for policy.

Qian Lihua

Qian Lihua is vice president of the China Arms Control and Disarmament Association.

James Acton

James Acton is co-director of the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.