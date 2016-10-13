event
Year of the Great Breakthrough in China: A View From Japan

Thu. October 13th, 2016
Moscow

Carnegie Moscow Center hosted a discussion about key trends in the development of modern China and potential consequences of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

China is on the cusp of great changes. It will spend the entire next year in anticipation of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party, scheduled for late 2017. The congress will determine the configuration of power in Russia’s mightiest neighbor; its outcome will govern China’s economic development, foreign policy, and domestic policy. The year 2017 will witness many events reflecting a fierce struggle for power. China is also experiencing tectonic processes that will shape the character of the new twenty-first-century superpower: economic realignment, demographic and social transformation, and ideological revitalization. 

  • What can we expect from the upcoming congress?
     
  • What will the Year of the Great Breakthrough mean for China and for the rest of the world?
     
  • How will it affect China’s closest neighbors, such as Russia and Japan?

Alexander Gabuev, the chair of the Russia in the Asia-Pacific Program at the Carnegie Moscow Center, discussed these questions with Akio Takahara, a professor at the University of Tokyo and a leading Japanese expert on China.

Akio Takahara

Akio Takahara is a senior fellow of the Tokyo Foundation and a professor at the University of Tokyo.

Alexander Gabuev

Alexander Gabuev is the chair of the Russia in the Asia-Pacific Program at the Carnegie Moscow Center.

Akio Takahara

Akio Takahara is a professor of contemporary Chinese politics at the Graduate Schools for Law and Politics and the Graduate School of Public Policy at The University of Tokyo.

Alexander Gabuev

Alexander Gabuev

Director, Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Alexander Gabuev is director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center. Gabuev’s research is focused on Russian foreign policy with particular focus on the impact of the war in Ukraine and the Sino-Russia relationship. Since joining Carnegie in 2015, Gabuev has contributed commentary and analysis to a wide range of publications, including the Financial Times, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Economist.