Year of the Great Breakthrough in China: A View From Japan

Carnegie Moscow Center hosted a discussion about key trends in the development of modern China and potential consequences of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

China is on the cusp of great changes. It will spend the entire next year in anticipation of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party, scheduled for late 2017. The congress will determine the configuration of power in Russia’s mightiest neighbor; its outcome will govern China’s economic development, foreign policy, and domestic policy. The year 2017 will witness many events reflecting a fierce struggle for power. China is also experiencing tectonic processes that will shape the character of the new twenty-first-century superpower: economic realignment, demographic and social transformation, and ideological revitalization.

What can we expect from the upcoming congress?



What will the Year of the Great Breakthrough mean for China and for the rest of the world?



How will it affect China’s closest neighbors, such as Russia and Japan?

Alexander Gabuev, the chair of the Russia in the Asia-Pacific Program at the Carnegie Moscow Center, discussed these questions with Akio Takahara, a professor at the University of Tokyo and a leading Japanese expert on China.

Akio Takahara

Akio Takahara is a senior fellow of the Tokyo Foundation and a professor at the University of Tokyo.

Alexander Gabuev

Alexander Gabuev is the chair of the Russia in the Asia-Pacific Program at the Carnegie Moscow Center.