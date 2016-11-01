Central Asia on Crossroads

Central Asia is going through a period of many challenges: falling energy prices, aging ruling elites, and a growing threat of terrorism, among others. In the twenty-first century, it is critical for the Central Asian countries to choose their development path and to determine priorities in relations with powers that play an influential role in Eurasia, namely the United States, Russia, and China. In addition, the countries must build ties with distant neighbors that have recently taken a more active interest in the region, such as the EU, India, and Japan. The interests of major international players are increasingly converging in Central Asia, and the region is frequently becoming the focus of leading regional integration associations and initiatives, such as the Eurasian Economic Union and the Silk Road Economic Belt.

How likely are the world powers to have a conflict of interest in Eurasia?



How will Central Asia make use of its new place as a convergence of interests for global powers?



How will the region’s nations cope with the process of the replacement of their ruling elites?

