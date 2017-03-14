event
Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Looming Security Crisis in Northeast Asia: Perceptions from Japan and Russia

Tue. March 14th, 2017
Moscow

These challenges originating on the Korean Peninsula may be the first major international security crisis that the new U.S. administration will have to manage. Pyongyang’s provocative behavior creates pressing security threats to the U.S.-Japan-ROK alliance, while China and Russia view American moves to address these challenges, such as deployment of missile defense systems in the region, as similarly disruptive. Escalation of tensions in Northeast Asia is happening amid a perfect storm: a deepening political crisis in the Republic of Korea, a disruptive transition in the United States, preparations for the 19th Party Congress in China. These challenging issues may set the tone for Russia’s Asia policy for 2017, including deepening dialogue between Moscow and Tokyo. 

Associate professor at Keio University and leading expert on Japanese security in Asia, Ken Jimbo discussed these issues with Georgy Toloraya, executive director of the National Committee on BRICS Studies in Russia, and Alexander Gabuev, Chair of the “Russia in the Asia-Pacific” program.

Ken Jimbo is an associate professor at Keio University.

Georgy Toloraya is an executive director of the National Committee on BRICS Studies in Russia.

Alexander Gabuev is a senior associate and the chair of the Russia in the Asia-Pacific Program at the Carnegie Moscow Center. 

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Ken Jimbo

Ken Jimbo is a professor at Tokyo’s Keio University.

Georgy Toloraya

Alexander Gabuev

Alexander Gabuev

Director, Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Alexander Gabuev is director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center. Gabuev’s research is focused on Russian foreign policy with particular focus on the impact of the war in Ukraine and the Sino-Russia relationship. Since joining Carnegie in 2015, Gabuev has contributed commentary and analysis to a wide range of publications, including the Financial Times, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Economist.