Rethinking Corporate Active Cyber Defense

Increasingly frequent and severe cyberattacks targeting the private sector are fueling debates around the world over whether or not to allow corporations to engage in active cyber defense.

As part of DC CyberWeek, Carnegie’s Cyber Policy Initiative hosted the launch of the Carnegie report Private Sector Cyber Defense: Can Active Measure Help Stabilize Cyberspace?

This report assesses the potential risks and benefits of creating space for a legitimate practice of private sector active cyber defense internationally, and explores how insurance companies and policies could provide a framework to bound such activity and incentivize responsible conduct.

Tim Maurer

Tim Maurer is a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and co-directs its Cyber Policy Initiative.

Denise Zheng

Denise Zheng is vice president at the Business Roundtable

Scott Kannry

Scott Kannry is CEO of Axio

Wyatt Hoffman

Wyatt Hoffman is a research analyst with the Cyber Policy Initiative at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Shane Harris

Shane Harris is a senior writer at the Wall Street Journal