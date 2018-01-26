event

How Democracies Die

Fri. January 26th, 2018
Washington, DC

Understanding patterns of democratic collapse has become necessary knowledge in the United States. Drawing on their new book, How Democracies Die, Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt analyzed patterns of democratic failure across Europe and Latin America and examined the current state of U.S. democracy in a comparative light. Carnegie’s Thomas Carothers moderated the discussion.

Steven Levitsky

Steven Levitsky is professor of government at Harvard University. His research focuses on political parties, authoritarianism, and democratization.

Daniel Ziblatt

Daniel Ziblatt is professor of government at Harvard University, where he also directs a research program called Politics Through Time.

Thomas Carothers

Thomas Carothers is senior vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He also directs the Democracy and Rule of Law Program.

Democracy
Thomas Carothers

Harvey V. Fineberg Chair for Democracy Studies; Director, Democracy, Conflict and Governance Program

Thomas Carothers, director of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, is a leading expert on comparative democratization and international support for democracy.