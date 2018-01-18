Japan in 2018

Registration
In 2018 Japan continues to face both domestic and international issues of critical importance including a slow-growth economy, a debate over constitutional revision, North Korean threats, and strained relations with its neighbors. Meanwhile, the U.S.-Japan alliance remains solid as energy trade becomes an important new area of bilateral cooperation. Special guest Hiroyuki Tsurugi of Mitsui & Co. joined top experts from academia, government, media, and the nonprofit sector to consider a broad range of political, economic, security, and social issues likely to impact Japan and the U.S.-Japan alliance in the year ahead.
This event was cosponsored by the Japan-America Society of Washington, DC with support from the Keizai Koho Center and the National Association of Japan-America Societies
Agenda
10:00 to 10:15 a.m.
Welcome
James L. Schoff, Abigail Friedman
10:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Japan's Domestic Political and Economic Prospects in 2018
Wataru Sawamura, Sheila A. Smith, James Zumwalt, Peter Kelley
12:00 to 12:45 p.m.
Networking Luncheon
12:45 to 2:00 p.m.
Energy's Role in U.S.-Japan Relations
Hiroyuki Tsurugi, Jane Nakano, Shinichi Hori, Jonathan Elkind, Matthew P. Goodman
2:00 to 3:30 p.m.
Japan's Foreign Policy, Asia, and the U.S.-Japan Relationship in 2018
Julie Chung, Taisuke Mibae, Eric Sayers, James L. Schoff
Participants
James L. Schoff
James L. Schoff is a senior fellow in the Carnegie Asia Program. His research focuses on U.S.-Japan relations and regional engagement, Japanese politics and security, and the private sector’s role in Japanese policymaking.
Abigail Friedman
Abigail Friedman is founder and CEO of the Wisteria Group and a non-resident senior associate at the Center for Strategic and International Relations (CSIS). She is also treasurer of the Japan-America Society of Washington, DC.
Wataru Sawamura
Wataru Sawamura is the Washington bureau chief for the Asahi Shimbun.
Sheila A. Smith
Shiela A. Smith, an expert on Japanese politics and foreign policy, is senior fellow for Japan studies at the Council on Foreign Relations.
James P. Zumwalt
James P. Zumwalt is CEO of the Sasakawa Peace Foundation USA. He previously was the United States Ambassador to the Republic of Senegal and the Republic of Guinea Bissau.
Peter Kelley
Peter Kelley is president of the National Association of Japan-America Societies. He previously served as director of the Harvard-Yenching institute.
Hiroyuki Tsurugi
Hiroyuki Tsurugi is an executive managing officer and the chief operating officer of Energy Business Unit I at Mitsui & Co.
Jane Nakano
Jane Nakano is a senior fellow in the Energy and National Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
Shinichi Hori
Shinichi Hori is general manager of Mitsui & Co.'s Washington, D.C. office.
Jonathan Elkind
Jonathan Elkind is a fellow and senior adjunct research scholar at the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University
Matthew P. Goodman
Matthew P. Goodman is senior adviser for Asian economics and holds the William E. Simon Chair in Political Economy at CSIS. He is also the chairman of the Japan-America Society of Washington, DC.
Julie Chung
Julie Chung is director of the Office of Japanese Affairs in the Bureau of East Asia and Pacific Affairs at the U.S. Department of State.
Taisuke Mibae
Taisuke (Tai) Mibae is a visiting senior fellow with the Asia Security Initiative of the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security.
Eric Sayers
Eric Sayers is adjunct fellow in Asian security at CSIS. Previously, he was a consultant to U.S. Pacific Command where he served as special assistant to the commander.