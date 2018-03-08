Japan-Korea Relations 20 Years After the Kim-Obuchi Summit

Nearly twenty years ago, the leaders of Japan and South Korea raised hopes for “a new Japan-Korea partnership for the twenty-first century,” backed by an action plan to foster broader cooperation and closer people-to-people ties. Although progress has been made, disagreements over history have stymied the desired transformation in their relationship, even as North Korean nuclear threats grow.

This half-day conference—featuring scholars and former officials of that time from Japan, South Korea, and the United States—combined a look back with a look ahead, reflecting on what types of polices and initiatives have succeeded or failed since 1998 and why. We looked for strategies to facilitate future long-term progress in Japan-Korea relations.

This conference was followed by a light reception.

Agenda

2:00 to 2:15 p.m.

Opening Remarks

Douglas H. Paal

2:15 to 3:45 p.m.

Japan-Korea Reconciliation: Before and After the Summit​

Gi-Wook Shin, Koreshige Anami, Stanley O. Roth, Carol Gluck, James L. Schoff

4:00 to 5:30 p.m.

Long Term Policy Options

Yuki Asaba, Chung Min Lee, James Zumwalt, Carol Gluck, James L. Schoff

5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Networking Cocktail Reception

Participants

Douglas H. Paal is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as vice chairman of JPMorgan Chase International and as unofficial U.S. representative to Taiwan as director of the American Institute in Taiwan.

Gi-Wook Shin is the director of the Walter H. Shorenstein Asia-Pacific Research Center; the Tong Yang, Korea Foundation, and Korea Stanford Alumni Chair of Korean Studies; the founding director of the Korea Program; a senior fellow of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies; and a professor of sociology, all at Stanford University.

Koreshige Anami is director of the China center at the Japan Foundation. He previously served as Japan's ambassador to China, foreign policy adviser to the Prime Minister of Japan, and director-general of Asian Affairs at Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Stanley O. Roth recently retired as vice president of government relations for Boeing. He previously served as assistant secretary of state for East Asia and Pacific Affairs from 1997 to 2001.

Carol Gluck is the George Sansom professor of history at Columbia University where she specializes in modern Japan, from the late nineteenth century to the present; international relations; World War II, and history-writing and public memory in Asia and the West.

James L. Schoff is a senior fellow in the Carnegie Asia Program. His research focuses on U.S.-Japan relations and regional engagement, Japanese politics and security, and the private sector’s role in Japanese policymaking.

Yuki Asaba is a professor in the faculty of international studies and regional development at the University of Niigata Prefecture. He focuses on political science and the policy and diplomacy of both North and South Korea.

Chung Min Lee is a professor of international relations at Yonsei University’s Graduate School of International Studies and a nonresident senior fellow in Carnegie’s Asia Program. He works on security issues in Northeast Asia, including strategic developments on the Korean peninsula.

James Zumwalt became chief executive officer of the Sasakawa Peace Foundation USA in February 2017. He previously served as United States Ambassador to the Republic of Senegal and the Republic of Guinea Bissau.