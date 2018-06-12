Denuclearization or Deterrence? Evaluating Next Steps on North Korea

Negotiations to dismantle North Korea’s nuclear program remain highly uncertain. While diplomacy plays out, the United States and its allies in Asia will continue strengthening their deterrence capabilities to hedge against future threatening North Korean behavior. Yet, these actions could further exacerbate tensions in East Asia.

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace hosted an expert panel discussion on denuclearization diplomacy, the Trump-Kim summit, and Plan B options to deter North Korean coercive behavior. At the event, Carnegie released a new report, “Security Spillover: Regional Implications of Evolving Deterrence on the Korean Peninsula.”

Narushige Michishita

Narushige Michishita is executive advisor to the president and director of the Security and International Studies Program, Strategic Studies Program, and Maritime Safety and Security Policy Program at the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies in Tokyo.

Soojin Park

Soojin Park is a public policy fellow in residence at the Woodrow Wilson Center’s History and Public Policy Program and Asia Program.

Laura Rosenberger

Laura Rosenberger is a senior fellow and director of the Alliance for Securing Democracy at the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

Tong Zhao

Tong Zhao is a fellow in Carnegie’s Nuclear Policy Program based at the Carnegie–Tsinghua Center for Global Policy.

Toby Dalton

Toby Dalton is co-director of the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment.