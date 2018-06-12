The Transatlantic Partnership in Peril

With vocal transatlantic disagreements over trade tariffs, the Paris Agreement, the designation of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, and the Iran nuclear deal, is the relationship between Europe and the United States reaching a breaking point? What came of French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to Washington? And what comes next for Paris and Europe’s relationship with the United States and role in the world? Carnegie hosted French Ambassador Gérard​ Araud for a discussion with Carnegie President William J. Burns.

Gérard​ Araud

Gérard​ Araud is the ambassador of France to the United States.

William J. Burns

William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as the U.S. deputy secretary of state.