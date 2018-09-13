India Today: A Conversation With Indian MPs

Watch live from this page starting at 5:15 p.m. EST.

As the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi approaches the end of its term, India is preparing for nationwide general elections in the spring of 2019. To take stock of the current state of India’s politics, economics, and foreign policy ahead of the 2019 elections, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace—in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI)—will host a wide-ranging discussion with four leading members of Parliament from across the political spectrum. Carnegie’s Milan Vaishnav will moderate. The delegation’s visit is part of FICCI’s annual India-U.S. Forum of Parliamentarians, which aims to deepen the engagement between lawmakers of both countries.

M.V. Rajeev Gowda

M.V. Rajeev Gowda is a Rajya Sabha member of parliament from the Indian National Congress representing Karnataka.

Geetha Kothapalli

Geetha Kothapalli is a Lok Sabha member of parliament from the Jana Jagruti Party representing the Araku constituency in Andhra Pradesh.

Rajiv Pratap Rudy

Rajiv Pratap Rudy is a Lok Sabha member of parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party representing the Saran constituency in Bihar.

Dinesh Trivedi

Dinesh Trivedi is a Lok Sabha member of parliament from the All India Trinamool Congress representing the Barrackpur constituency in West Bengal.

Milan Vaishnav

Milan Vaishnav is a senior fellow and director of the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he leads Carnegie’s India Elects 2019 initiative.

