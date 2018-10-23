Cybercrime seems invisible. Attacks arrive out of nowhere, their origins hidden by layers of sophisticated technology. Only the victims are clear. But every crime has its perpetrator—specific individuals or groups sitting somewhere behind keyboards and screens.

In a new book, Industry of Anonymity: Inside the Business of Cybercrime, Jonathan Lusthaus lifts the veil on the world of cybercriminals and the vast international industry they have created. Lusthaus studied the role of mafia and criminal organizations in cybercrime in twenty different countries, interviewing both cybercriminals and the law enforcement officers that pursue them. Lusthaus will be joined by Matthew O'Neill, supervisory special agent in the U.S. Secret Service currently managing the Global Investigative Operations Center (GIOC). Carnegie’s Tim Maurer will moderate the discussion.

Jonathan Lusthaus

Jonathan Lusthaus is the director of the Human Cybercriminal Project at the Extra-Legal Governance Institute in the Department of Sociology at the University of Oxford.

Matthew O'Neill

Matthew O'Neill is a supervisory special agent in the U.S. Secret Service (USSS), where he currently manages the Global Investigative Operations Center (GIOC), which supports the Secret Service’s efforts to combat transnational organized criminal groups.

Tim Maurer

Tim Maurer is the co-director of the Cyber Policy Initiative at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.