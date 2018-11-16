Moon Jae-in and Inter-Korean Détente: Korea Strategic Review 2018

Online Registration for this event is now closed. Onsite registration will be available.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in allocated the bulk of his political capital to inter-Korean engagement during the first year and a half of his presidency. This strategy has paid dividends thus far in the form of inter-Korean summits, agreements, family reunions, military confidence building measures, and much more. However, domestic and geopolitical forces are likely to determine his agenda’s success. What implications will the U.S.–ROK alliance, China’s role in the region, and upcoming South Korean elections have for South–North détente?

Experts Joseph Yun, Jean Lee, James L. Schoff, and Chung Min Lee review Moon’s first year and a half in office and the challenges that lie ahead. Copies of Carnegie’s new study, the Korea Strategic Review 2018: Moon Jae-in and the Politics of Inter-Korean Détente, will be available.

Joseph Yun

Joseph Yun is senior adviser to the Asia Program at the United States Intitute of Peace. As former U.S. special representative for North Korea Policy, he is a leading expert on relations with North Korea, as well as on broader U.S.-East Asian policy.

Jean H. Lee

Jean H. Lee is director of the Hyundai Motor-Korea Foundation Center for Korean History and Public Policy at the Wilson Center. She previously led the Associated Press news agency’s coverage of the Korean peninsula as bureau chief from 2008 to 2013

James L. Schoff

James L. Schoff is a senior fellow in the Carnegie Asia Program. His research focuses on U.S.-Japan relations and regional engagement, Japanese politics and security, and the private sector’s role in Japanese policymaking.

Chung Min Lee

Chung Min Lee is a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Asia Program. He is an expert on Korean and Northeast Asian security, defense, intelligence, and crisis management.