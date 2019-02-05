Rep. Eliot Engel on the Foreign Policy Priorities of the New Democratic Majority

Representative Eliot Engel, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, joined Carnegie President William J. Burns for a preview of the foreign policy priorities of the new Democratic majority in the House of Representatives.

Eliot Engel

Eliot Engel is the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and has represented the Bronx and parts of Westchester County in New York since 1989.

William J. Burns

William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.