event

Rep. Eliot Engel on the Foreign Policy Priorities of the New Democratic Majority

Tue. February 5th, 2019
Washington, DC

Representative Eliot Engel, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, joined Carnegie President William J. Burns for a preview of the foreign policy priorities of the new Democratic majority in the House of Representatives. 

Eliot Engel

Eliot Engel is the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and has represented the Bronx and parts of Westchester County in New York since 1989.

William J. Burns

William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.

Political ReformForeign Policy
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

William J. Burns

Former President

William J. Burns was president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.

Eliot Engel