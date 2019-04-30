Indian Ambassador Harsh Vardhan Shringla on U.S.-India Relations

Online registration for this event is now closed. Onsite registration will be available.

Ambassador of India to the United States Harsh Vardhan Shringla will join Carnegie’s Ashley J. Tellis for a conversation on India and priorities for the U.S.-India bilateral relationship.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Harsh Vardhan Shringla assumed charge as ambassador of India to the United States on January 9, 2019. He is a career diplomat and a member of the Indian Foreign Service since 1984. Ambassador Shringla previously served as the high commissioner of India to Bangladesh and ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Thailand. He has also served in the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi as joint secretary responsible for Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and the Maldives and has represented India at UNESCO, Paris, the United Nations in New York, Vietnam, Israel and South Africa.

Ashley J. Tellis

Ashley J. Tellis holds the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in international security and U.S. foreign and defense policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent..