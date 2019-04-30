event

Indian Ambassador Harsh Vardhan Shringla on U.S.-India Relations

Tue. April 30th, 2019
Washington, DC

Online registration for this event is now closed. Onsite registration will be available

Ambassador of India to the United States Harsh Vardhan Shringla will join Carnegie’s Ashley J. Tellis for a conversation on India and priorities for the U.S.-India bilateral relationship.

The livestream for this event will be available on this page at 11:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, April 30. Please note, registration is not necessary to watch the livestream.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Harsh Vardhan Shringla assumed charge as ambassador of India to the United States on January 9, 2019. He is a career diplomat and a member of the Indian Foreign Service since 1984. Ambassador Shringla previously served as the high commissioner of India to Bangladesh and ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Thailand. He has also served in the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi as joint secretary responsible for Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and the Maldives and has represented India at UNESCO, Paris, the United Nations in New York, Vietnam, Israel and South Africa.

Ashley J. Tellis

Ashley J. Tellis holds the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in international security and U.S. foreign and defense policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent..

EconomySecurityForeign PolicyUnited StatesSouth AsiaIndiaEast AsiaSoutheast Asia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Ashley J. Tellis

Senior Fellow

Ashley J. Tellis is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in international security and U.S. foreign and defense policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla