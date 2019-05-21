event

Is the Venezuela Crisis Becoming a Proxy Conflict?

Tue. May 21st, 2019
Washington, DC

Join Carnegie and the Inter-American Dialogue for a timely conversation about the geopolitical implications of the Venezuela crisis. Top Trump administration officials have repeatedly criticized Cuban, Russian, and Chinese backing for the Maduro regime, but they are struggling to change the situation on the ground. What is the strategic calculus propelling outside powers’ involvement in Venezuela? What risks does deeper foreign intervention in the crisis pose for the fate of the Venezuelan opposition led by interim President Juan Guaidó and the region as a whole?

Rebecca Bill Chavez

Rebecca Bill Chavez is a nonresident senior fellow at the Inter-American Dialogue and former deputy assistant secretary of defense for Western Hemisphere affairs.

Alexander Gabuev

Alexander Gabuev is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Moscow Center.

Michael Shifter

Michael Shifter is the president of the Inter-American Dialogue.

Francisco Toro

Francisco Toro is the founder of Caracas Chronicles and a global opinion columnist for the Washington Post.

Bianna Golodryga

Bianna Golodryga, the former co-host of CBS This Morning, is a seasoned journalist and a CNN contributor.

Director, Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Alexander Gabuev is director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center. Gabuev’s research is focused on Russian foreign policy with particular focus on the impact of the war in Ukraine and the Sino-Russia relationship. Since joining Carnegie in 2015, Gabuev has contributed commentary and analysis to a wide range of publications, including the Financial Times, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Economist.

Michael Shifter

Michael Shifter is president of the Inter-American Dialogue. He was previously vice president for policy and director of the Dialogue’s democratic governance program. Since 1993, Shifter has been an adjunct professor at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service, where he teaches Latin American politics. Since 1994, he has played a key role in shaping the Dialogue’s agenda, commissioning policy-relevant articles and reports.

Francisco Toro

Francisco Toro is executive editor at CaracasChronicles.com.

Bianna Golodryga

is a senior global affairs analyst and fill-in anchor for CNN based in New York.