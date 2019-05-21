Is the Venezuela Crisis Becoming a Proxy Conflict?

Online registration for this event is now closed. Watch the livestream at 3:30 P.M.

Join Carnegie and the Inter-American Dialogue for a timely conversation about the geopolitical implications of the Venezuela crisis. Top Trump administration officials have repeatedly criticized Cuban, Russian, and Chinese backing for the Maduro regime, but they are struggling to change the situation on the ground. What is the strategic calculus propelling outside powers’ involvement in Venezuela? What risks does deeper foreign intervention in the crisis pose for the fate of the Venezuelan opposition led by interim President Juan Guaidó and the region as a whole?

Rebecca Bill Chavez

Rebecca Bill Chavez is a nonresident senior fellow at the Inter-American Dialogue and former deputy assistant secretary of defense for Western Hemisphere affairs.

Alexander Gabuev

Alexander Gabuev is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Moscow Center.

Michael Shifter

Michael Shifter is the president of the Inter-American Dialogue.

Francisco Toro

Francisco Toro is the founder of Caracas Chronicles and a global opinion columnist for the Washington Post.

Bianna Golodryga

Bianna Golodryga, the former co-host of CBS This Morning, is a seasoned journalist and a CNN contributor.