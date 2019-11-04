Toward a More Constructive Debate on Encryption Policy

Due to unforeseen circumstances, this event has been cancelled. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Encryption has once again become a flashpoint between the U.S. government and key tech companies. Join members of the working group on encryption policy convened by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and Princeton University as they discuss their recommendations outlined in the report Moving the Encryption Policy Conversation Forward.

Led by Denis McDonough, the working group is composed of former government officials, business representatives, privacy and civil rights advocates, law enforcement experts, and computer scientists. Their report outlines a path for a more constructive debate about law enforcement access to encrypted data. Katie Benner will moderate the conversation. A reception will follow.

Edward W. Felten

Edward W. Felten is the Robert E. Kahn professor of computer science and public affairs and the founding director of Princeton's Center for Information Technology Policy. He was previously the deputy U.S. chief technology officer in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Denis McDonough

Denis McDonough is a visiting senior fellow in Carnegie’s Technology and International Affairs Program. Previously, he served as White House chief of staff for President Obama’s second term.

Michelle Richardson

Michelle Richardson is the director of the Data and Privacy Project and leads the Center for Democracy and Technology’s efforts to create a user-centered internet.

Katie Benner

Katie Benner covers the Justice Department for the New York Times and she was part of a team that won a Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for public service for reporting on workplace sexual harassment issues.